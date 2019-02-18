Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Partially Blocks Trump’s Border Wall

Law360 (May 25, 2019, 1:14 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday partially blocked the federal government from repurposing defense funds to build a wall along portions of the southern border and criticized the Trump administration for its attempts to move money to the the project even though Congress repeatedly denied funding requests.

In a 56-page order, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam said he has “serious concerns” about the Justice Department’s theory of appropriations law, which presumes that the Executive Branch has the power to spend unless Congress explicitly restricts its authority by statute.

“It is not Congress’s burden to prohibit the Executive from spending the Nation’s...

Attached Documents

map
Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

February 19, 2019

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

February 18, 2019

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

April 5, 2019

