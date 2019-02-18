Calif. Judge Partially Blocks Trump’s Border Wall

Law360 (May 25, 2019, 1:14 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday partially blocked the federal government from repurposing defense funds to build a wall along portions of the southern border and criticized the Trump administration for its attempts to move money to the the project even though Congress repeatedly denied funding requests. In a 56-page order, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam said he has “serious concerns” about the Justice Department’s theory of appropriations law, which presumes that the Executive Branch has the power to spend unless Congress explicitly restricts its authority by statute. “It is not Congress’s burden to prohibit the Executive from spending the Nation’s...

