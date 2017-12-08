Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Negotiation Class' May Tee Up Sweeping Deal In Opioid MDL

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- Local governments in the multidistrict opioid litigation on Friday launched an unusual effort to create a “negotiation class” of cities and counties that would seek a global settlement with drug companies accused of igniting a nationwide firestorm of addiction.

Approximately 40 local governments agreed Friday to create a class that would pursue a global settlement with drug companies accused of sparking the opioid crisis. In a motion for class certification, roughly 40 local governments — including the cities of Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco — moved to establish a bloc of cities and counties that would pursue a deal with drug...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

