3 Takeaways As 'Negotiation Class' Idea Jolts Opioid MDL

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- An unconventional move Friday to resolve multidistrict opioid litigation by unifying local governments in a “negotiation class” could be an inflection point for the bruising legal slugfest targeting drug companies, although class certification isn’t a sure thing. Attorneys for local governments are attempting to organize a class of every city and county in the U.S. to negotiate deals with drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies to resolve opioid litigation. (AP) The dramatic gambit on Friday by attorneys for local governments is a highly unusual attempt to organize a class of every city and county in the U.S. to negotiate deals with drug manufacturers, distributors...

