Insys Hit With Nationwide Opioid Class Claim In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Insys Therapeutics was hit Monday with a motion seeking recognition of a proposed nationwide class of privately insured consumers, who say the "scourge of opioid abuse" unleashed by the opioid maker jacked up their premiums. Monday's motion was filed by the named plaintiffs in 25 proposed class actions. The filing asks U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross to certify a class of all individuals who purchased private insurance from 1996 to the present, so that the proposed class can then submit a single, unified claim for payment in Insys' Chapter 11 case. That would streamline "potentially thousands of unsecured claims on debtor-defendant's assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS