The Top 7 Privacy And Cybersecurity Rulings So Far In 2019

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- From Equifax's ill-advised cybersecurity boasts to a dispute over thumbprints taken at Six Flags to circuit courts’ split on standing in data breach cases, it's been a busy six months in privacy and cybersecurity law. Here are seven rulings you need to know as we head into the year's second half. 7. Ill. High Court Bolsters Biometric Privacy Cases The veritable flood of lawsuits filed under Illinois' unique biometric privacy law got a boost in January, when the state's high court found that a Six Flags season pass holder didn't have to allege a separate, real-world injury to claim that the park illegally collected her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS