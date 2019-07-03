Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Top 7 Privacy And Cybersecurity Rulings So Far In 2019

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- From Equifax's ill-advised cybersecurity boasts to a dispute over thumbprints taken at Six Flags to circuit courts’ split on standing in data breach cases, it's been a busy six months in privacy and cybersecurity law. Here are seven rulings you need to know as we head into the year's second half.

7. Ill. High Court Bolsters Biometric Privacy Cases

The veritable flood of lawsuits filed under Illinois' unique biometric privacy law got a boost in January, when the state's high court found that a Six Flags season pass holder didn't have to allege a separate, real-world injury to claim that the park illegally collected her...

