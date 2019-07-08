Why States, Cities Are Requiring Merchants To Accept Cash

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Phrases that might have no meaning to your grandchildren could include having a “fat wallet,” offering “a penny for your thoughts” and the notion of “stacking paper.” And one day not too far off, the question “Can you change a dollar?” may be more of a philosophical one. Credit and debit cards have slowly been overtaking cash for many purchases for decades. And now, new technology has broadened the ways people can pay without having to carry paper money and coins (and pay ATM fees), potentially hastening the decline of cash. If, or when, greenbacks will be obsolete remains uncertain. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS