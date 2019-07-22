Historic Equifax Breach Deal Won't End Privacy Law Debate

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Equifax's deal to pay up to $700 million to resolve legal inquiries stemming from its massive data breach provides unparalleled relief but also highlights an unprecedented privacy debacle, adding fuel to the debate over whether a national data security law is needed to protect consumers. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons has called on Congress to pass a law giving his agency more explicit authority to fine companies for first-time privacy violations, saying it would aid deterrence. (AP) The settlement, which a Georgia federal court preliminarily approved on Monday, would resolve nationwide consumer multidistrict litigation and settle investigations by the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection...

