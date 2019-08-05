States' Green Goals May Fuel Clean Energy Land-Use Fights

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Local restrictions on large-scale projects are already a primary obstacle to getting more solar panel arrays, wind turbines and transmission lines in the ground, yet a push by states to adopt increasingly aggressive clean energy requirements means land-use issues will only grow thornier. So far in 2019, it's been a banner year for clean energy at the state level, as lawmakers across the U.S. mandate significant increases in renewable energy use as part of efforts to decarbonize and combat climate change. New York, Maine, Colorado and New Mexico, for example, have all passed legislation that calls for dramatic emissions reductions in...

