Employers Face Expanded Time Limits For Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Recent events continue to turn public attention toward broadening compensation for victims of sexual abuse. Sexual assault and abuse cases are not new, but with social media and constant news cycles, these cases have appeared to be more prevalent. Numerous state laws have recently been amended to allow much larger windows of time in which to file civil lawsuits based on sexual abuse claims. Abusers come from all walks of life and circumstances, including those who were thought to be trusted individuals, such as teachers, coaches, clergymen, school bus drivers, police officers, daycare workers and medical providers. Organizations that employed such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS