Calif. Emissions Agreement A Model For State-Industry Deals

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Bypassing the Trump administration, California has reached agreement with four of the world’s largest automakers to improve fuel efficiency and reduce automobile emissions that contribute to global warming. And more are likely to follow. “This is about leadership, California asserting itself once again, and about automobile manufacturers, to their credit, doing the right thing,” California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a briefing announcing the deal struck with Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen. The voluntary agreement, announced in July, notably “recognizes California’s authority.” It will allow the Golden State and 14 other states that accept its air pollution rules to continue with...

