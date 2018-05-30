Facebook Ruling Extends Life Of Ill. Biometric Privacy Claims

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's decision to allow biometric privacy claims against Facebook to proceed to trial is likely to make it easier for plaintiffs to prop up similar class actions across the country. The Ninth Circuit on Thursday rejected Facebook Inc.'s arguments that users alleging the company's face-scanning practices violate Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act had failed to assert the type of concrete injury necessary to establish Article III standing. The three-judge panel also refused to find that questions over whether there was a uniform way to determine that class members were Illinois residents and concerns over the size of a potential...

