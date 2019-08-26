The Growing Trend Of State Transfer Pricing Scrutiny

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The pricing of intercompany transactions is a significant issue for multistate and multinational corporations that, despite filing as part of a consolidated group for federal tax purposes, are nevertheless required to file separate-company tax reports in a number of states.[1] Currently, states around the country are examining corporate transfer pricing practices more frequently and with much greater scrutiny than ever before. Over the last few years, states have used various approaches to challenge the validity and pricing of intercompany transactions. We have seen states rely on their statutes and regulations that either adopt Internal Revenue Code Section 482 or contain language...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS