AGs, Carriers Unite To Trace And Block Robocalls

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia announced a partnership with major phone carriers on Thursday afternoon aimed at improving information sharing to track illegal robocalls back to their sources and prosecute parties placing or enabling the calls. The coalition, led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, announced during an afternoon news conference in Washington, D.C., that the partnership will help the government find and crack down on law-breakers that flout privacy protections to perpetrate phone scams. A dozen wireless and wireline carriers agreed...

