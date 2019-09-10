4 Tips On Complying With States' Paid Family Leave Laws

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Connecticut and Oregon became the latest states to pass paid family and medical leave laws this year, and others are considering following suit. With partisan gridlock making any federal action on paid leave unlikely, states have been taking the lead on ensuring workers can spend time with ill loved ones or newborns without seeing their incomes dip, and attorneys don't expect that trend to go away in the near future. In addition to Connecticut and Oregon, California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Washington, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., already have laws guaranteeing paid leave on the books. And new paid leave laws...

