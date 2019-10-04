Battles Still Rage Over Calif. Data, Worker Classification Laws

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Halfway through the California legislative session this summer, it looked like the tech industry and other corporate interests were easily winning a furious battle to reshape the state’s highly anticipated data privacy law before it goes into effect in January. Yeah, not so much. Most of the big-ticket changes to the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, lawmakers proposed this session either died or were significantly watered down before being sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, frustrating both tech and business interests — who wanted to ease some of the law’s stricter elements — and privacy groups, who wanted to make the...

