Purdue Files Ch. 11 Suit Seeking Stay Of Opioid Litigation

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP filed an adversary complaint late Wednesday in New York court seeking a stay of the pending litigation brought by various states, Native American tribes and individuals who did not agree to a settlement framework reached before the company filed for bankruptcy. In its complaint, Purdue Pharma said that pausing the lawsuits brought by nonsettling parties was needed for it to complete its reorganization and to prevent the outlay of millions of dollars per week in defense costs and other legal fees. "The debtors ask this court to stay the tidal wave of litigation that will drown...

