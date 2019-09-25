17 States Sue Trump Over Endangered Species Act Rollbacks

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- California and 16 other states on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over Endangered Species Act rollbacks, saying the new rules violate the law's intent and leave animals, plants and habitats at risk. The states, along with Washington, D.C., and New York City, are challenging three rules issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service in August. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the states and cities filed the lawsuit to protect ecosystems that are under threat from climate change, habitat loss and other factors. "In a recent United Nations report, we learned that 1 million of...

