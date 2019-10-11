States May Slow Spread Of Vehicle Subscription Services

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Motor vehicle subscription services — similar to auto leases, except with no long-term commitment, the ability to change vehicles periodically, and insurance and maintenance bundled in — have only been around for a few years, but they’ve been embraced by some automakers, insurers and consumers. However, the services face potential roadblocks from state lawmakers and regulators that could keep “subscribing” for a car from becoming as commonplace as “buying” or “leasing” one. Vehicle subscription services have existed since at least 2014, when Cox Automotive Inc., the Atlanta-based auto auction, financial services and media company that owns AutoTrader Group Inc. and Kelley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS