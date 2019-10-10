Purdue Docs Show DOJ Deal Is Key To Ch. 11 Settlement

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP has filed a term sheet in New York bankruptcy court detailing a proposed settlement it hopes will resolve thousands of lawsuits over the company's role in the national opioid crisis and calling for a deal to be reached with the federal government. In the term sheet filed late Tuesday, Purdue disclosed a new facet of the settlement it reached last month with more than 20 states, five Native American tribes and representatives for thousands of plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over the company’s sales and marketing tactics for OxyContin pain medications. Purdue still needs a resolution with the...

