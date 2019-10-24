House Dems Ask DC Circ. To Revive Border Wall Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- House Democrats urged the D.C. Circuit to revive their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's diversion of federal funds to build the Southern border wall, after a lower court said the judiciary should steer clear of political infighting. In their opening brief before the appeals court on Wednesday, the lawmakers argued that the House had been harmed by President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, which had allowed him make up to $8.1 billion available to build his wall, giving them enough skin in the game to challenge the diversion in court. The U.S. Constitution's appropriations clause gives each House member the power...

