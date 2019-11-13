Federal Laws Continue To Hinder State Sports Betting Trend

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, the voters of Colorado narrowly approved a ballot measure, Proposition DD, making the Centennial State the 19th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize sports gambling in the country. Colorado thus joined a wave of gambling expansion that has grown state by state since the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA, in May 2018. However, while more and more states are considering authorizing sports wagering, that wave is still functionally hindered by two other federal laws: the Interstate Wire Act of 1961[1] and the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act,[2] or UIGEA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS