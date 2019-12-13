UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 3:45 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen fruit producers team up with their insurers to sue Swiss shipping giant MSC Mediterranean, a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) penthouse dispute involving the former emir of Qatar spill over into a libel fight, and lenders like NatWest, HSBC and American Express get roped into a product liability case involving eye care specialists. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services PKF International Ltd. v. HSBC UK Bank PLC and another A network of accounting firms, PKF International Ltd., filed a Part 8 claim against HSBC and Monzo Bank, a mobile-only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS