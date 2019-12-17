Banks Settle Fannie, Freddie Bond Price-Fix Suits For $337M

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- More than a dozen banks have reached settlements totaling $337 million to resolve investors’ claims in New York federal court that the financial institutions rigged the prices of bonds issued by mortgage lending giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Plaintiffs in the sprawling litigation asked Monday for U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's preliminary approval of the deal, which includes an $87 million settlement with Barclays Capital Inc. and a $250 million settlement with a dozen other institutions that were sued. Also Monday, Judge Rakoff preliminarily signed off on a related $20 million deal between the plaintiffs and Goldman Sachs. The legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS