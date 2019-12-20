Law360's Tort Report: Live Nation Hit With $101M Injury Award

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- An enormous $101 million jury verdict in a suit accusing Live Nation of causing a worker’s brain injuries and a bid to raise California’s cap on pain and suffering damages lead Law360’s Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Live Nation Slapped With $101M Verdict in NY Worker Injury Suit A Manhattan jury has awarded a massive $101 million in a suit accusing events promotion giant Live Nation of causing a worker’s severe brain injuries suffered at a 2013 concert held at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island....

