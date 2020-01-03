21 AGs, House Dems Urge Justices To Decide ACA's Fate

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general and the U.S. House of Representatives urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to decide quickly whether the Affordable Care Act should be struck down as unconstitutional, saying the Fifth Circuit erred by punting an epic legal battle back to Texas federal court. The federal government's health care website allows individuals to sign up for insurance. President Donald Trump's administration supports efforts to do away with the Affordable Care Act, which was enacted under Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. (AP) In a petition for certiorari and a motion to expedite, attorneys general for 20 states and the District...

