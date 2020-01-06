States, Union Back Virgin Flight Attendants At 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- A labor union and several states urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to uphold a group of flight attendants' $77 million win in a wage-and-hour suit against Virgin America Inc., saying state rest-break laws apply to all employers and don't interfere with federal aviation safety regulations. The Association of Flight Attendants-Communication Workers of America AFL-CIO, the state of California, and more than a dozen other states waded into Virgin America's battle with a certified class of Golden State flight attendants who say the airline didn't pay them for all hours worked, shorted them on overtime premiums and denied them California-mandated rest...

