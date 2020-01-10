Iranian Cyber Threat Raises Stakes For Corporate Security

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Regulatory warnings about a heightened Iranian hacking threat have put banks, telecoms and other businesses on notice they need to move quickly to ensure basic cybersecurity measures are in place to reduce the chance of being held liable in any attacks, experts say. On the heels of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general Jan. 3, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and New York Department of Financial Services separately flagged Iran's history of launching cyberattacks in the U.S. and cautioned businesses of the increased potential for retaliatory cyber hits by Iranian government-backed hackers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also urged residents to...

