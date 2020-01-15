A Wide Range Of Legal Priorities For Tribes In 2020

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- As Congress begins its work in the second session of the 116th Congress, tribal nations will be focused on the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians and beginning the appropriations process for fiscal year 2021. In the administration, implementation will begin on initiatives aimed at combating the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous persons, while the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee will continue its focus on tax policy for Indian Country. In the courts, tribal nations are closely watching a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act, where a rehearing scheduled for Jan. 22...

