Sprint/T-Mobile Deal Will Lead To High Prices, Court Hears

Law360, New York (January 15, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- An attorney for a coalition of states challenging the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint on Wednesday made a final pitch to the New York federal judge, saying that consumers across the country risk paying billions of dollars more for wireless services if the proposed deal goes through. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan heard closing arguments in a bench trial over the fate of a federally approved merger between the United States' third- and fourth-largest mobile wireless carriers, which has been challenged by a coalition of 13 states and the District of Columbia as an anti-competitive move that would likely drive...

