Embattled Startup Clearview AI On Uncertain Legal Footing

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- Facial recognition startup Clearview AI, under fire for quietly selling clients a massive database of personally identifiable images scraped from the internet, plans to make an untested argument that it is exempt from Illinois' biometric privacy law, its attorney said Friday amid calls to regulate its technology. At least two federal lawsuits claim that Clearview — whose platform allows users to identify someone by comparing a photograph of them to its collection of images scraped from what it says are public websites — violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, the same law under which Facebook agreed in January to pay $550 million after using facial recognition without users' consent...

