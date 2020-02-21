Marriott Can't Duck Hotel Guests' Data Breach Claims

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal court on Friday kept alive multidistrict litigation stemming from hotel giant Marriott International Inc.'s massive data breach, finding that guests had adequately claimed injuries traceable to the company's failure to detect the historic hack or stop the theft of their personal information. U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm found that guests who stayed at Marriott hotels during the time of the breach, which Marriott says allowed hackers to steal the personal details of up to 383 million guests, have standing to sue the world's largest hotel chain because some already claim to have suffered identity theft, and others have...

