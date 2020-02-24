37 AGs Assail Plaintiffs' Atty Fee Bid In Opioid MDL

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- A group of 37 attorneys general urged an Ohio federal judge Monday to reject a fee request from lead plaintiffs' attorneys in the opioid multidistrict litigation, saying it could irreparably disrupt progress made toward reaching a large national settlement. In a letter, the attorneys general said a motion by the plaintiffs’ executive committee asking for a so-called common benefit fund goes “well beyond what is necessary to ensure fair compensation for private counsel.” The committee’s proposed fund would seemingly apply to some parts of settlements reached by attorneys general as well as to state court actions that are beyond the district...

