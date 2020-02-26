A Brief Guide To Federal And State Cybersecurity Enforcement

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- It is not an overstatement that individuals’ and companies’ reliance on global cybernetworks and intelligent devices has increased exponentially and is now ubiquitous. But as we put more and more of our valuable, private and sensitive commercial information on cybernetworks, bad actors continue to innovate rapidly and pose a serious cyberthreat to businesses, individual privacy and national security. The indictment of four members of China’s military for the purported hacking of the credit monitoring service Equifax Inc. in 2017 made headline news recently.[1] Other recent reports detail a breathtaking and unrelenting rise in cyberbreaches. In the first six months of 2019,...

