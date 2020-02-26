DOL's Joint Employer Rule Subverts Wage Law, State AGs Say

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s recently finalized joint employer rule that makes it harder for affiliated businesses to share liability for wage violations paves the way for wage theft and should be invalidated, a coalition of 18 Democratic state attorneys general said in a suit filed Wednesday. Led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the AGs alleged that “radical” changes made by the DOL when it finalized a rule last month updating its joint employer legal standard flout the Administrative Procedure Act and undercut the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also effectively tried to undo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS