High Court ACA Case Could Devastate Employee Health Plans

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court uses a case it picked up Monday to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, companies with 50 or more employees would no longer have to provide health insurance to full-time workers. If they kept providing it anyway, they could offer plans that cover less and cost workers more. College-age people could drop off their parents’ insurance. Plans could stop paying for checkups, hospitalizations and prescription drugs. Companies could require employees to spend more than a tenth of their household income on health insurance. Without the ACA's safeguards, employers could make all these things happen. Whether they'll be able...

