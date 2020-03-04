Trump NY Subpoena Must Stand, Ex-DOJ Attys Tell Justices

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- Sixteen attorneys general, former U.S. Department of Justice attorneys, civil liberty groups and tax practitioners have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be subpoenaed by the Manhattan district attorney. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena should be enforced, in part because most of the documents it covers are not Trump's personal records, law professors argued. (AP) The amici were filed with the high court on Tuesday and Wednesday in support of New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office is seeking Trump's personal tax returns and other financial records from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars...

