Divided WikiLeaks Trial Jury Wraps Week With No Verdict

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A splintered Manhattan jury deliberating charges against Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder accused of betraying the agency to WikiLeaks, completed a week of deliberations Friday without coming to a verdict. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty sent the jury home after deliberations over five days, and after a slew of notes asking questions about Schulte's monthlong trial, which opened Feb. 4. Jurors were due to return Monday. Schulte has been jailed since December 2017 on charges of sending a trove of top-secret computer code to WikiLeaks. Schulte left the agency in November 2016 and was arrested after WikiLeaks published the...

