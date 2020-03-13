Efficiencies Defense Newly Viable After T-Mobile/Sprint Ruling

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT) -- On March 11, T-Mobile and Sprint cleared one of the few remaining roadblocks to their merger by reaching settlement agreements with 12 states and the District of Columbia. A month prior to those settlements, on Feb. 11, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an important decision in New York v. Deutsche Telekom AG when he rejected a suit brought by 13 states and the District of Columbia to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. In his order, Judge Marrero gave substantial merit to the merging parties’ efficiencies.[1] To...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS