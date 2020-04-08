Scores Fight White House In Birth Control Case At High Court

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Twenty states, 32 cities, 186 federal lawmakers and dozens of interest groups railed against the Trump administration’s stance in a blockbuster Affordable Care Act case Wednesday, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down regulations allowing employers that oppose contraception to stop covering workers’ birth control. The entities and individuals filed 29 amicus briefs backing Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s successful Third Circuit argument that two ACA exemptions finalized by the Trump administration in 2018 are illegal. The exemptions, which are not currently in effect, allow employers to ignore an ACA requirement to offer birth control options in their employee health care...

