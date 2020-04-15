4th Circ. Foreign Discovery Ruling Champions Int'l Arbitration

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- In a noteworthy endorsement of international arbitration, on March 30 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued its decision in Servotronics Inc. v. Boeing Co.,[1] which may be the second watershed ruling within six months on the use of Title 28, Section 1782, “Assistance to foreign and international tribunals and to litigants before such tribunals.” The Fourth Circuit panel reversed the district court to rule that Section 1782(a) may be employed to obtain testimony and other evidence in aid of private arbitration held outside the U.S.[2] The Fourth Circuit aligned itself with the September 2019 decision by the...

