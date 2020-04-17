How T-Mobile And Sprint Beat A State-Led Merger Challenge

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint’s trial win over a contingent of state-level enforcers in New York federal court was a major victory that helped set up the mobile carriers to close their $56 billion merger earlier this month. Here, Law360 looks at the trial strategy T-Mobile employed to prevail over the state attorneys general. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero issued a ruling siding with the companies in February, rejecting a merger challenge from 14 Democratic attorneys general — led by enforcers from New York and California — that alleged the deal will end up costing consumers more for wireless service because of concentration...

