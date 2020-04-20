Trump Vies For Win In $3.8B Border Wall Fund Diversion Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump urged a California federal judge Friday not to block construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall with $3.8 billion diverted from the Pentagon’s budget, arguing that the 19 states opposing it lack standing, and that the barriers will deter narcotics smuggling and won’t threaten endangered wildlife. Trump, seeking partial summary judgment in the federal lawsuit brought by California, New Mexico and 17 other U.S. states in March, urged the court not to stop the transfer of funds, saying doing so would prevent the Department of Defense from providing “critical counter-drug support” to the Department of Homeland Security. The federal...

