FERC Energy Capacity Orders Invite Lawsuits, Uncertainty

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- On April 16, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued two orders[1] largely denying requests for rehearing of its prior decisions that, among other things, subjected to minimum offer price thresholds energy resources participating in PJM Interconnection LLC’s capacity market which receive state subsidies.[2] FERC reaffirmed that a resource within broadly defined categories (e.g., renewable resources) receiving state subsidies must offer capacity in PJM’s forward capacity market at or above an administratively established price floor (i.e., the minimum offer price rule, or MOPR), regardless of such a resource’s actual incremental costs. In this article, we set forth potential and likely ramifications of...

