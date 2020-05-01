States Sue To Block New, Relaxed Federal Water Rule

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Seventeen states asked a California federal judge Friday to strike down the Trump administration's new rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction, saying it illegally excludes waters long considered to be protected by the law. California, New York and the other states also said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers' new Navigable Waters Protection rule runs afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act by applying U.S. Supreme Court reasoning that wasn't part of a majority opinion. "Trump's 'Dirty Water Rule' is a reckless rollback of clean water protections," New York Attorney General Letitia James said...

