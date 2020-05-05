States Fight Feds' Weakening Of Migratory Bird Protections

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- New York and a coalition of states are arguing that the Trump administration shouldn't be able to depart from decades of policy prohibiting the incidental killing of migratory birds by depriving words in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of their full meaning. A group of eight states told a New York federal court on Monday that the Trump administration is twisting the definition of words in the legislation to improperly weaken it. The U.S. Department of the Interior is wrong to contend that the act's prohibition against industry "taking" or "killing" migratory birds blocks only "affirmative conduct," according to the states....

