Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the other female members of the U.S. Supreme Court did not mince words during oral arguments Wednesday, attacking the Trump administration's position that regulations that could exempt a broad swath of employers from the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate passed legal muster. "The glaring feature of what the government has done ... is to toss to the winds entirely Congress' instruction that women need and shall have seamless, no-cost contraception coverage," Justice Ginsburg said to U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco. During oral arguments in a U.S. Supreme Court case Wednesday, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called a...

