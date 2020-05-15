UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Christopher Crosby By

Development



Atmore Investments Ltd. v. Marks and Spencer PLC



Liverpool developer Atmore filed a dilapidation claim against retailer Marks and Spencer on May 14. The chain has recently reopened a number of stores across the U.K. following closures due to the coronavirus.



Atmore is represented by Myerson Solicitors LLP.



The case is Atmore Investments Ltd. v. Marks and Spencer PLC, case number HT-2020-MAN-000022, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.



Aviation







AerCap Ireland, an airplane leasing company, and a handful of French aviation businesses filed an aviation claim against Garuda Indonesia Holiday France SAS, a travel adviser, on May 12.



The claimants are represented by



The case is AerCap Ireland Ltd. and others v. Garuda Indonesia Holiday France SAS, and another, case number CL-2020-000296, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.



Competition



Cernescu and another v.



Alexandra Cernescu and a number of other claimants have filed a Part 7 claim against German automakers Daimler, Mercedes-Benz and a number of British car retailers, like Pendragon and Lookers PLC on May 8. Automakers have been wracked by fines and class action litigation across the world on an emissions-cheating scandal that has engrossed rival diesel



Several other law firms have announced they've put together possibly thousands of British drivers in parallel class action lawsuits.



The claimants are represented by Excello Law Ltd.



The case is Cernescu and another v. Daimler AG and others, case number HT-2020-LIV-000003, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.



--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 5:54 PM BST) --

