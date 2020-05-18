Green Groups Lose Bids To Challenge ESA Rollbacks

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed two lawsuits filed by environmentalists and animal rights activists alleging the federal government's recent Endangered Species Act rollbacks failed to analyze the harm that could result from the changes — but a similar case brought by states survived. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar dismissed one lawsuit filed by the Animal Legal Defense Fund and one filed by several green groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, saying they'd failed to establish standing to pursue their claims. The judge gave the groups until June 8 to file amended complaints that might cure the problems he...

