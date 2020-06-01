DOJ Closes Immigration Courts In 15 Cities Over 'Civil Unrest'

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review announced on Twitter late Sunday and early Monday that it would be closing immigration courts in 15 cities due to what it called "civil unrest" related to the anti-racism protests sweeping the country. In a series of tweets, the EOIR said immigration courts in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Cleveland and San Francisco would be closed Monday, while other courts would close early. The Newark Immigration Court in New Jersey closed at noon on Monday, the Baltimore Immigration Court closed at 1 p.m., the Buffalo Immigration Court in New...

