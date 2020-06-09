Calif. Wants Nationwide Halt Of Trump's Water Rule

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- California and a coalition of states and cities have pushed a federal court to issue a nationwide injunction to block the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction, arguing that the change disregards science and is harmful. The California-led coalition said Monday that the federal government shouldn't be allowed to implement the rule, which would limit the regulatory reach of the CWA by changing the meaning of "waters of the United States." The states say the rule is in conflict with the act's aim to "restore and maintain water quality." In a reply brief, the coalition...

